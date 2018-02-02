February 2, 2018
African-American History | Politics | Showcase
Every February schools, institutions and cultural organizations across The United States and Canada honour Black History Month with a calendar chock-full of exhibitions, lectures, and special events. The annual celebration recognizes the achievements of black people and the vital roles they played in history, including their contributions to the arts. We take a look at how it all began.
