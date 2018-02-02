February 2, 2018
French railway loses discrimination battle against Moroccan rail drivers | Money Talks
France's national railway has lost an appeal against a court ruling that it discriminated against hundreds of Moroccan workers over decades. They came to France in the 1970s when it desperately needed people to drive trains. But they found themselves earning far less than their French peers. Elena Casas reports from Paris.
