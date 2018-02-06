India's 2018 budget aimed at faster growth | Money Talks

The Indian government has presented its last full-year budget, ahead of general elections in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is taking steps to win over voters, and he's really focusing on the rural economy. The budget follows the economic upheaval of demonetisation and, the launch of a goods and services tax. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai and Rajiv Biswas, IHS Markit Asia-Pacific Chief Economist, joins us from Singapore.