WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Mission: Rockets fired by YPG in Syria hit Turkey
The YPG fired more rockets on Turkey on Friday than on any other day since Turkish troops began their offensive against the terror group in northern Syria. 12 rockets hit Kilis and Reyhanli, two people were killed and 19 were wounded. Border areas have been increasingly targeted by the YPG in Syria. But Turkey says that won't deter its troops from completing the mission to secure its borders. TRT World's Anelise Borges has the latest from Kilis.
Turkey's Border Mission: Rockets fired by YPG in Syria hit Turkey
February 3, 2018
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us