2015 Paris Attack: Trial of Salah Abdeslam to begin on Monday

The only surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris terror attacks will go on trial in Brussels on Monday. Salah Abdelslam faces charges of attempted murder for a shootout with Belgian police four months after the attacks. That happened four months after he fled Paris following the attacks. He will face another trial in France at a later date. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.