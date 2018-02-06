Modi launches an exam stress buster book for Indian students

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found a new way of connecting with youths. He has authored 'Exam Warriors', a book that offers 25 mantras on how to stay calm and focused during exams. It also includes lessons on Yoga and letter from him to parents and teachers. Modi has also been addressing this issue since 2015 through his popular 'Mann Ki Baat' radio talks.