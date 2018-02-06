Roundtable: Water Conflict

Access to water is a matter of life and death. What happens if there isn't enough to go around? We all believe we have a basic right to water - and nothing else can replace it. But some scientists believe there could be a global shortage in a matter of decades. If that were the case, how far would countries be prepared to go to protect their supplies? At the Roundtable was Aaron Wolf from the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University, Peter Engelke - a senior fellow at the think tank Atlantic Council, Philippe Cullet - Professor of International and Environmental Law at SOAS, University of London; and Daanish Mustafa, author of 'Water Resource Management in a Vulnerable World'.