February 5, 2018
2015 Paris Attacks: Trial of Salah Abdeslam begins in Brussels
The only surviving suspect of the terror group that carried out the Paris attacks in 2015, has gone on trial in Brussels. Salah Abdeslam faces charges over a shootout with Belgian police, shortly before his capture. During his court appearance, he refused to answer questions, saying Muslims were judged without mercy. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
