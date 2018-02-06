February 6, 2018
Nassar Sentencing: Former US doctor gets further sentence
Disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar got more prison time Monday, receiving up to 125 more years in prison. It comes after over 2-hundred women and girls came forward, accusing him of sexual assault and abuse while he was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics. As Tetiana Anderson reports, his victims want to focus their attention on a desire to move on.
