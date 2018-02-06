February 6, 2018
David Lynch: A surrealist social observer | Cinema | Showcase
It's been 40 years since thought-provoking filmmaker, David Lynch, unleashed his classic: Eraserhead. The Montana native's black and white surrealist feature brought back a certain edge lacking in arthouse movies. And to this day, Lynch continues to win global accolades for never losing that edge. We take a look at the life of this sometimes controversial cinematic artist.
