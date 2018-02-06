Murals in Mexico City | Street Art | Showcase

Mexico City has had a long-time love affair with street art and has produced legendary muralists like Diego Rivera. The city's largest market and one of the busiest sites in the city, Abasto Market is celebrating 35 years of business, with an explosion of street art with the help of the 'We Do Things' Collective. Showcase's Nursena Tuter takes us through several of the murals on display.