February 6, 2018
South African Politics: ANC to decide on Zuma's future on Wednesday
South African President Jacob Zuma has summoned his cabinet ministers to a meeting in Cape Town. The reason for the session is not known. But the 75 year old has been under pressure to step down before his term ends next year. The ruling African National Congress is also holding emergency meetings that could decide Zuma's future. Philip Owira reports.
