February 7, 2018
BIZTECH
Top London restaurant pioneers ‘off-peak’ pricing model | Money Talks
One of London's leading restaurants is pioneering a new pricing model to entice customers to dine at slower times of the week. It's been considered a risky move for a high-end dining spot, but owners say, so far, the results are positive. And as Amber Austin-Wright found out, its success could change the way other restaurants operate.
