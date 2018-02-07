February 7, 2018
Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee walks free after court suspends jail term | Money Talks
After nearly a year behind bars, Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee has been released. Convicted of bribery in South Korea's biggest corruption scandal, an appeals court has now suspended his two and a half year jail term. For more on this John Hemmings, Asia Studies Centre Director at the Henry Jackson Society, joins us from London.
