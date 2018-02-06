Roundtable: Is Yemen's war entering a new chapter?

Yemen is involved in an extremely complex war. It's hard to know who is fighting whom. There are so many opposing and allied sides - allegiances shift - and so do power bases. Right now is a crucial time if there is ever to be peace. The humanitarian crisis is severe. Thousands of civilians have died. Where is it heading? At the Roundtable was Baraa Shiban - a Yemeni human rights activist. He works with Reprieve campaign group as a Middle East and North Africa Caseworker; Abdulaziz Alghashian - who researches Middle Eastern politics at the University of Essex; Arwa Ibrahim- News Editor and journalist for Middle East Eye; and Kim Sharif - the Director of Human Rights for Yemen. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.