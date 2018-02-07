Ghana's New Car: First locally made car being manufactured

In Ghana, car companies like Toyota, Hyundai and Mitsubishi could face stiff competition as an local brand joins the market. Kantanka is the country's first and only domestic vehicle manufacturer. But in a market dominated by foreign brands they seem to be making quite an impact. Eunice Agyare-Okyere reports. #GhanaCar #Kantanka #KantankaCars