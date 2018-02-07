February 7, 2018
Marvel's Black Panther | A Look Into | Showcase
Marvel Studios managed to accomplish a first in the industry, a superhero movie with an all-black cast. Black Panther, the latest in Marvel’s superhero action film list, outsold all other superhero films in its pre-sale tickets. To speak more about the phenomenon it is creating and why it is more than just a ‘superhero movie’ we speak to film critic Brandon Norwood.
