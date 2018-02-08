February 8, 2018
Palestinian artist creates mini meals | Handicrafts | Showcase
Obsession with miniature food is a phenomenon that originated in Japan and has rapidly spread across the world. Manar Sholi, a young Palestinian artist has found success in selling her mini meal creations through social media. Sholi started creating mini artworks as a hobby and with the direction of online tutorials and has since turned her hobby into a small business.
