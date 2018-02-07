February 7, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Phantom Thread's unexpected stars | Cinema | Showcase
Despite being thousands of miles away from the bright lights of Hollywood and having absolutely no acting experience, two British women have landed roles alongside one of the greatest actors of all time, Daniel Day-Lewis. Joan and Susan, specialist-sewing volunteers at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, were recruited as technical advisors for Hollywood's 'Phantom Thread', but were later asked to play tailors in the film.
Phantom Thread's unexpected stars | Cinema | Showcase
Explore