February 7, 2018
Korea Tensions: North Korean officials, cheer squad arrive in South
The sister of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. A large delegation from North Korea has already arrived in Pyeongchang - one of the largest peace-time border crossings of the inter-Korean border. TRT World's sports correspondent Lance Santos has been given rare access to film at the border between North and South Korea
