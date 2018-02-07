February 7, 2018
BIZTECH
EU considers lifting economic sanctions on Zimbabwe | Money Talks
The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is expected to deliver a report on the transition in Zimbabwe to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Zimbabwe's economy has been struggling with hyperinflation and high unemployment for more than a decade. But with a new administration in place, things might be changing as the EU considers lifting economic sanctions against the country. For more on this, Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.
