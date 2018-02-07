February 7, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
London deliveries go green with pedal power | Money Talks
London has some of world's toughest measures to combat air pollution, an issue which leads to thousands of deaths every year. But rather than tell people what they can't do - the Mayor wants to offer solutions. He's throwing his weight behind a new two-wheeled scheme to unclog the capital's streets, and keep the rolling over at the same time. Kate King reports.
London deliveries go green with pedal power | Money Talks
Explore