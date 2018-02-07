February 7, 2018
WORLD
Critics accuse Russia of imposing its identity on ethnic Tatars
Russia has pressured its ethnic republics into abolishing local language courses. Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the move, saying Russians should speak Russian. But critics believe Moscow is trying to oppress its minority groups. We discuss the situation with Neil Hauer, an independent security analyst focused on Syria, Russia, and the Caucasus
