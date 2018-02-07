Will Cape Town run out of water?

Cape Town is going through one of its worst droughts in centuries, with protesters blaming the government for mismanaging the water crisis. We debate who's responsible with city councilwoman Xanthea Limberg, who helps oversee the city's water and sanitation; Kevin Winter, the lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town; and Xolani Xala, the chairman of the ANC's UK branch.