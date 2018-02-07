February 7, 2018
The War in Syria: Many children among those killed in East Ghouta
There's been no let up in the intense aerial bombardment of Syria's Eastern Ghouta suburb near the capital Damascus. Volunteer organisation, The White Helmets says two days of air strikes by Russian and regime planes on the opposition-held area have killed 136 civilians. At least 22 children are among the victims. Denee Savoia has more.
