February 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
India Temple Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court to hear case over historic Mosque
A small town in India's Uttar Pradesh state has been the centre of a dispute between Hindus and Muslims. The root of the conflict is a 16th century Mosque, which some Hindu groups say was built on the site of the birthplace of Hindu God, Ram. The case is now with India's Supreme Court. Ishan Russell has the details.
India Temple Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court to hear case over historic Mosque
Explore