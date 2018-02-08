The War in Syria: Alleged regime gas attack in Saraqeb town

This past week has been one of the bloodiest of Syria's war. Most of those killed in air strikes on opposition-held enclaves were women and children. In Idlib, there were more than 150 regime and Russian air strikes on Sunday, including an alleged chlorine gas attack on the town of Saraqeb. We spoke to one person living there. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.