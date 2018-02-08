Chaplin's 'The Tramp' | Cinema | Showcase

Charlie Chaplin was among early Hollywood's most visionary producers. Writing, directing and starring in his own productions, the famous comedian left behind a body of work that has managed to stand the test of time. Among the many characters he created, it's 'The Tramp' that continues to resonate with audiences. Showcase takes a look back at the legend of Tinseltown on the anniversary of two of his films featuring the Tramp.