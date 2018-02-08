February 8, 2018
Investment opportunities for Turkey in Europe | Money Talks
Mehmet Simsek, Turkey's deputy prime minister for the economy, will meet with the world's leading fund managers in London. Investment opportunities, economic development and reforms are top of the agenda. Ahead of the meeting, David Foster spoke to Arda Ermut, president of Turkish Investment Authority about business relations after Brexit.
