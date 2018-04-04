Nexus: China’s power mission

Is China's President Xi Jinping becoming the most powerful man in the world? Recently he's been making friends in all the right places - securing business deals worth billions across the globe. With one of the world's fastest growing economies and advancing military might – is China on course to take America's place as the world's top superpower? On this episode of Nexus was….. * Kerry Brown - Professor of Chinese Studies, King's College London * Yan Bennett - Managing director, Center on Contemporary China, Princeton University * And Dennis Wilder - Chinese Military Expert and Former White House Adviser