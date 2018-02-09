February 9, 2018
Terracotta Warriors in Liverpool | Exhibitions | Showcase
Referred to as the 'Eighth Wonder of the World,' China's Terracotta Warriors have long been a iconic symbol of the country's rich history and culture. And now for the first time in a decade they've made an eight-thousand kilometre journey all the way to Liverpool's World Museum to star in an exhibit that explores the formative years of the Chinese nation.
