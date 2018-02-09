February 9, 2018
Does the Zimbabwe opposition have an alternative to critically ill Morgan Tsvangarai?
Zimbabwe's main opposition party could soon be without a leader after reports Morgan Tsvangarai is critically ill. His supporters have been told to prepare for the worst. But since the news broke a spokesman for the party has refuted those claims saying Tsvangarai will be back. Vanessa Conneely reports.
