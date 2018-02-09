Is there a secret alliance between Egypt and Israel?

There have been numerous attacks in Egypt emanating from terror groups based in the Northern Sinai. Cairo has struggled to deal with them, so may have enlisted the help of an unlikely ally – Israel. From London we are joined by Aly el Kabbany, a specialist on Egyptian affairs and the former general manager of the Islamic Press Agency. In Tel Aviv, Neri Zilber. He is a journalist and Israel analyst. And completing our panel from Washington DC is Middle East analyst and columnist Sigurd Neubauer.