Does the Zimbabwean opposition face instability post Morgan Tsvangarai?

With a question mark hanging over the party's founder, does the MDC face instability and perhaps a split ahead of elections expected later this year? Joining us on the discussion is Tonderai Samanyanga from the United Kingdom, the chairman of the Movement for Democratic Change party in the UK and Ireland. In Johannesburg we are joined by Tinomudaishe Chinyoka a human rights lawyer. From Harare, Nigel Mugamu joins us. He is a journalist and the founder of online news publication '263 Chat'.