February 9, 2018
BIZTECH
Chinese creativity meets American pop-culture at New York Fashion Week | Money Talks
New York Fashion Week has kicked off. But some major brands such as Tommy Hilfiger have abandoned the Big Apple. Instead they're in European fashion capitals like Milan and Paris. And that seems to be benefiting Chinese brands, who are more than happy to take their spots and prove there's more behind the 'Made in China' label.
