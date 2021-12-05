WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisian president dismisses Paris and Milan consuls, orders audits
President Kais Saied directed the Foreign Ministry to perform an in-depth financial and administrative probe into two consulates.
Tunisian president dismisses Paris and Milan consuls, orders audits
President Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and assumed exceptional powers on July 25. / AP
December 5, 2021

The Tunisian presidency has dismissed the country's consuls in Paris and Milan and ordered financial audits at the European missions.

President Kais Saied "instructed the foreign ministry to proceed with an in-depth financial and administrative check" at the two consulates, an official statement published on Facebook said on Sunday.

Saied will replace Paris consul general Taher Arbaoui with Ridha Gharsallaoui, who is close to the head of state and had been serving as interior minister.

A former national security adviser to the presidency, Gharsallaoui was named minister on July 29, taking over from former premier Hichem Mechichi, who held the portfolio.

The presidency has said that 10 ambassadors, including to Berlin, Ankara, Beijing and Doha, and six consuls are completing their missions, a move formalising the end of their terms in August.

READ MORE: Why is anti-Saied sentiment on the rise in Tunisia?

Full political power initiatives

On September 22, Saeid suspended parts of the constitution and installed rule by decree, maintaining full control of the judiciary as well as powers to sack ministers and issue laws.

Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and assumed exceptional powers on July 25, citing an "imminent threat" to the country.

READ MORE: Is Tunisia's Kais Saied turning back the clock on the country's democracy?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us