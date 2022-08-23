WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt hosts five-partite Arab summit
Leaders from UAE, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain and Egypt to discuss the dispute pitting Cairo and Khartoum against Ethiopia over its Nile dam, regional conflicts and Israel's assault on besieged Gaza, according to Egyptian media.
Egypt hosts five-partite Arab summit
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah e l Sisi receives Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi upon his arrival in the Mediterranean city of Al Alamein, Egypt on August 22, 2022. / Reuters
August 23, 2022

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has met with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq ahead of a five-way Arab summit.

A spokesperson for Sisi said the Egyptian leader met with UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi on Monday.

The five leaders "exchanged views on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation" between their countries, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian presidency said the formal summit would open on Tuesday after Egyptian media earlier said it would begin on Monday.

The meeting takes place in Al Alamein city, northwestern Egypt, the scene of one of the fiercest battles of World War II that helped decide the conflict's outcome.

READ MORE: Lebanon signs gas agreement with Egypt to boost power supply

Discussing regional issues, strengthening ties

According to Egyptian media, the summit will discuss regional issues and "enhancing bilateral ties to face joint challenges.”

Official Egyptian daily Al Ahram, citing a diplomatic source, said the dispute pitting Egypt and Sudan against Ethiopia over its $4.2 billion Renaissance Dam on the Nile would also be up for discussion, as well as the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the latest Israel's assault on besieged Gaza earlier this month.

Among the summit participants, Iraq is the only country not to recognise Israel.

Many of the Gulf nations — Saudi Arabia in particular — have grave concerns about Iran’s activity in the region. They fear reviving the 2015 nuclear deal would include economic relief for Tehran’s hard-line regime, allowing it to expand its meddling in their internal affairs.

The summit comes almost a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the five leaders, along with US President Joe Biden and others.

READ MORE:Egypt protests against Ethiopia's plan to fill Nile dam reservoir

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us