Money Talks: Irish farmers concerned about border decision

A Brexit breakthrough. After nine months of wrangling, the UK and EU agree on three key issues. The agreement opens the way to start talks on what is, for the UK, the most important phase establishing a trade deal with its biggest trading partner. But despite an upbeat tone from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the head of the EU Council, Donald Tusk, reminded everyone that the hard part is yet to come. Despite the agreement, the possibility of a hard border has been worrying many people who rely on trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland. And among them, Irish farmers would be particularly vulnerable. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from County Meath in the Irisih Republic. Kevin Ozebek brings more details from Brussels, followed by the interview with Geraint Johnes, Professor of Economics at Lancaster University.