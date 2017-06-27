June 27, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Fight for Mosul: Iraqi army fights to rid Mosul of Daesh
More than 50,000 civilians, about half the Old City's population, remain trapped behind Daesh lines with little food, water or medicines, according to those who escape, Soraya Lennie reports.
