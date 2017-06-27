June 27, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Salt Lake provides thousands of jobs in Turkey
Where would we be without salt? Our food just would not taste the same, would it? Most of it comes from Turkey. Matthew Moore reports from Tuz Golu or “Salt Lake” in English. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Money Talks: Salt Lake provides thousands of jobs in Turkey
Explore