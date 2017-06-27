Money Talks: Airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy

Japanese airbag maker Takata, the company at the heart of one of the biggest car safety scandals, has filed for bankruptcy. It has billions of dollars in debt because of airbags that killed and injured drivers. But it has not always been that way. Adefemi Akinsanya looks at Takata's fall from grace.