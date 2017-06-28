San Marino Minnows compete against the world's best

One side that won't go to Russia 2018 is San Marino. The minnows travelled to Germany to take on the World Champions and it was an unenviable task for the part-timers who were still looking for their first ever competitive victory. Paul Scott travelled to the tiny nation to see how they prepared for such a daunting match. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world