New Zealand’s America’s Cup triumph

New Zealand have beaten defending champions team USA to win the 35th America's Cup. In a reversal of the 2013 final, the Kiwi boat was just too good for the Americans. The challengers won with an emphatic 7-1 series victory in Bermuda. Peter Franks has more... And we listened to sailing commentator Ali Eykyn, someone who got to enjoy the action first hand. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world