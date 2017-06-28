Rio Ferdinand: “Ronaldo is a commercial dream for any club”

For someone still actively playing football, the transfer rumours regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's possible return to the English Premier League has been enough to build up excitement around Manchester. And one man who believes the transfer would be a fairytale is legendary former Manchester United defender, and teammate, Rio Ferdinand.