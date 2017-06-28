Money Talks: ATM machine turns 50

On June 27,1967 a machine embedded in a wall in London transformed the way we do banking forever. A trip to the cash machine has now become routine for millions of people everywhere. Sally Ayhan is in Washington DC and tells us more.