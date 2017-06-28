Money Talks: Brazilian president Michel Temer charged with corruption

Brazil's corruption scandal has already swept one president from power. And it threats another one. President Michel Temer has been charged with taking a bribe and if found guilty, he could be stripped of the presidency. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and Sam Cowie joins us from Sao Paulo.