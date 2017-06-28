Money Talks: Google fined $2.7B for abusing market dominance

When a company's name becomes a verb, you know you are dealing with a giant. But, has the search giant become too big? The EU says it has. Google has been slapped with a record $2.7B fine and The European Commission says, more punishment may be on the way. Mobin Nasir reports and Elena Casas joins us from Brussels.