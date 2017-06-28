The Garcia Report: How corrupted is FIFA?

FIFA released a long-anticipated report into the bidding process behind the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. They had originally published a 42-page summary of its findings, leading to some FIFA critics calling foul play. But after the full report was leaked to German media, FIFA were forced to act. Dewi Preece explains the significance behind the so-called Garcia report.