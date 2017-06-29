Torture in Burundi, Erasing Egypt's history and Black market antiquities

Violence broke out in Burundi after President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third term, a move that is unconstitutional, according to the opposition. Also, the Egyptian government is removing references about the revolution and coup from the education system. And, after Daesh destroys a historic Mosul mosque, historian William Dalrymple discusses how precious pieces of history end up on the black market.