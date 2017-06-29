Venezuela on The Edge: Helicopter used in Supreme Court attack found

The stolen helicopter used in Tuesday's attack on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry has been found in a remote area on the country's Caribbean coastline. The police officer who's believed to have piloted the aircraft, hasn't been located. Abubakr al Shamahi has more.